Hailey Bieber Just Entered the “Nepo Baby” Chat in the Most Iconic Way

An outfit is worth a thousand words.

Hailey Bieber has always had a knack at letting her sartorial choices speak for themselves, but her latest piece of clothing entered the internet’s conversation on nepotism with a bang. While on her way to a meeting in Los Angeles on Jan. 6, Hailey was photographed wearing jeans and a cropped white baby tee emblazoned with the words "nepo baby."

Following the release of Vulture's Dec. 19 viral article "How The Nepo Baby Was Born," many celebrities have addressed their famous ties and the role their connections have played in paving their paths to success.

Hailey—who is the daughter of Stephen Baldwin and the niece of Alec Baldwin—has yet to officially weigh in on how she feels regarding the topic, but it seems as though she's chosen to take the label with pride.

Although she has yet to publicly give her two cents on the convo, she has previously discussed what it is like growing up in Hollywood with Gwyneth Paltrow during an episode of her YouTube series, "Who's in My Bathroom?"