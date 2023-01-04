Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber Just Convinced Us to Wear Leather to the Gym

Watch : Hailey Bieber Shares 2022 RECAP With Justin Bieber & Kendall Jenner

Birds of a leather flock together.

The New Year may have started, but Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber are already setting a new fashion trend into motion. On Jan. 3, the gal pals were photographed hitting up the West Hollywood Pilates studio, Get Hot, in elevated workout looks that included chic leather jackets.

For her gym session, The Kardashians star donned a black sports bra paired with matching Alo leggings, white sneakers with ankle socks and a brown leather jacket. Hailey opted for a Matrix-inspired vibe, wearing a black leather trench coat from Saint Laurent's fall 2022 collection and coordinated yoga pants. She swapped out her go-to kicks for puffy mules by Puma.

The duo's stylish moment comes a few days after they brought their fashion A-game to Aspen, Colo. to celebrate New Year's Eve with loved ones—including Justin Bieber, Kylie Jenner and Stassie Karanikolaou.

"Best times. best friends," Hailey wrote in a Jan. 2 Instagram, alongside photos and videos that highlighted their trip. "Happy New Year."