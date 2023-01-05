Stranger Things’ Noah Schnapp Comes Out as Gay

Noah Schnapp is coming out.
The Stranger Things star publicly came out as gay in a TikTok Jan. 5, noting just how unfazed his friends and family were when they learned of his sexuality.
In the video, Noah is lip synching to the sound, "You know what it never was? That serious. It was never that serious. Quiet frankly, it will never be that serious." He wrote onscreen, "When I finally told my friends and family I was gay after being scared in the closet for 18 years and all they said was 'we know.'"
The 18-year-old captioned the post, "I guess I'm more like Will than I thought," referring to his character on Stranger Things, Will Byers, who he has played on the Netflix drama since its debut in 2016.
Throughout the seasons, fans have speculated that Will is gay, with Noah previously voicing his hope that Will will have a coming out scene in the show's fifth and final season.
In season four, viewers saw Will subtly hint at his feelings for his best friend Mike (Finn Wolfhard), but Noah expressed he would like season five to show a clearer dialogue where Will can share his true feelings.
So, does the Hubie Halloween actor know what the Duffer Brothers have in mind? Well, not quiet—as the siblings are staying tight lipped on their plans.
"I'm always spoiling stuff, so they will never share anything with me," Noah told Variety in July. "They're still working it out, but they have their end goal."
@noahschnapp
I guess I’m more similar to will than I thought? original sound - princessazula0
And although viewers will have to wait to see it unfold for themselves, Noah backed up the fan theories, saying it's "100 percent clear that he is gay and he does love Mike."
More recently, Noah teased the ending of the beloved series, implying that fans will be happy with what they get.
"I think they did a great job with Will's character this season," he told Forbes Dec. 26, "and beautifully addressed everything they needed to. The way they closed the show is just perfect—the story started with Will, and it'll end with Will."