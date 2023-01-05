Sadie Sink Admits Stranger Things Coming to an End Is "Scary and Sad"

Unfortunately, you can't keep running forever.
Despite being one of Netflix's most popular series since its debut in 2016, Stranger Things will indeed be coming to an end with the conclusion of the much-anticipated fifth season—and nobody knows that fact better than the cast and crew.
Sadie Sink stopped by Today on Jan. 4 to discuss her film work in the critically acclaimed movie, The Whale, opposite Brendan Fraser. But naturally, the conversation also touched upon her fan-favorite character Max Mayfield in The Duffer Brothers' sci-fi horror hit.
According to the 20-year-old, she and her castmates—including fellow former child stars Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin and Noah Schnapp—are not looking forward to saying goodbye to Hawkins, Ind. and, of course, each other.
"It's going to be awful. It's going to be horrible," Sink lamented. "These kids, this entire cast and crew, this is like...I mean, it's family."
The actress joined Stranger Things in season two in 2017 and quickly cemented herself as a crucial player in the show's upside-down world. Her star power only climbed during the recent fourth season, where she famously helped bring Kate Bush's "Running Up That Hill (A Deal with God)" to the top of the music charts all around the world.
Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, Joe Keery, Maya Hawke, Brett Gelman, Priah Ferguson, Matthew Modine and Paul Reiser make up the remainder of the main cast.
"To think that we have to kind of say goodbye to that security and knowing that we won't be seeing each other for another season, it's scary and sad," Sink added on Today. "But I think it's exciting to move on to the next chapter."
Sink will next be seen in the film Berlin Nobody and is currently nominated for a Critics' Choice Movie Award for Best Young Performer for her role in The Whale.
There is no confirmed premiere date for the Stranger Things series finale, although the final season is currently in production.