Everything We Know About Stranger Things Season 4 Volume 2

We're less than a month away from Netflix releasing volume two of Stranger Things season four. Find out everything we know about the next installment below.

Watch: Stranger Things - While You Were Streaming FULL EPISODE

We've barely pulled the blanket away from our eyes after volume one of the fourth season of Stranger Things—and the final two episodes of the season are right around the corner!

The first seven episodes of season four dropped on May 27—featuring the debut of Vecna and a whole lot of '80s goodness—but the super-sized eighth and ninth episodes won't be available until July 1. 

So, what fates await Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown), Will (Noah Schnapp), Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo) and Lucas (Caleb McLaughlin)? What's next for Hopper (David Harbour) and Joyce (Winona Ryder)? Are newcomers Eddie (Joseph Quinn) and Argyle (Eduardo Franco) safe? Why is the Upside Down frozen in time?!

Ahead of season four, the cast promised that the new episodes would be more frightening than anything we'd seen previously. While volume one has already delivered on that promise, we can't help but think there are some majorly terrifying moments still ahead.

It might be time to invest in a bigger blanket. 

For everything we know about the final two episodes of the fourth season of Stranger Things, dropping July 1 on Netflix, keep on reading. 

The Last Two Episodes

Volume two of Stranger Things season four hits Netflix on July 1. And while there are only two episodes in the next installment, there's plenty to look forward to. On June 3, the Twitter account for the Stranger Things writers' room confirmed that the finale will be 2 hours and 19 minutes.

A Joyce and Hopper Kiss

Fans have been waiting seasons for Joyce Byers (Winona Ryder) and Jim Hopper (David Harbour) to get together. And it seems we may finally get our wish in volume two.

In an interview with E! News' While You Were Streaming, Harbour said of Joyce and Hopper's reunion, "We had to give you what you want which is two, kind of attractive, middle-aged people making out."

Except...Joyce and Hopper didn't kiss by the time volume one came to a close!

No Answers About the Upside Down

When asked if the final two episodes will provide clarity on why the Upside Down is frozen in time on Nov. 6, 1983, Matt Duffer confirmed to Variety "that isn't going to get answered in Volume 2."

But he did promise that this question is "setting the stage for some big reveals in our final season."

Argyle's Fate

After losing Barb (Shannon Purser) in season one, Bob (Sean Astin) in season two, Alexei (Alec Utgoff) and Billy (Dacre Montgomery) in season three, we found ourselves worried for Stranger Things newcomers Eddie (Joseph Quinn) and Argyle (Eduardo Franco).

We're happy to report that Aryle's fate seems to be secure, as Franco told E! News' While You Were Streaming ahead of volume one's May 27 premiere: "I have yet to play a character that that dies. So that would have been an experience. You know, is that a spoiler? I don't die."

Will's Sexuality Addressed

The Duffer Brothers have hinted that Will (Noah Schnapp) will open up about his sexuality—which drew interest in volume one—in the final two episodes of season four. "We have story arcs and we have character arcs," Ross Duffer told TVLine. "How we structured [the season], we've released the first two acts of this story. The final act, which is the last two episodes, resolves a lot of things, both character and story, and then some of it is also setting up for our final season."

Eleven's Speaking Style

In season one, Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) is introduced as a poorly socialized child/science experiment with a limited vocabulary. But, in a season four flashback scene, viewers learn that Eleven was raised around other children. So, what happened to Eleven between the events in season four and when we first meet her?

"You learn a little bit more about this in Volume 2," Matt told Variety. "I guess I'm revealing a little bit, but she goes into a coma, reawakens, has no memory of these events and then is raised in total isolation by Brenner."

Per Matt, "that's one reason for the speech."

A Main Character May Die

According to Ross Duffer, fans should be worried for their favorite character heading into volume two. "I would be concerned about the characters going into Volume 2, for sure," he told Variety. "I hope that that is sort of the sense, because it is a darker season and the kids are no longer kids. So everybody is in danger. And there's sort of an ominous feeling that things might not go well. Now, whether they do or not, you'll have to watch."

