Everything We Know About Stranger Things Season 4 Volume 2

Watch : Stranger Things - While You Were Streaming FULL EPISODE

We've barely pulled the blanket away from our eyes after volume one of the fourth season of Stranger Things—and the final two episodes of the season are right around the corner!

The first seven episodes of season four dropped on May 27—featuring the debut of Vecna and a whole lot of '80s goodness—but the super-sized eighth and ninth episodes won't be available until July 1.

So, what fates await Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown), Will (Noah Schnapp), Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo) and Lucas (Caleb McLaughlin)? What's next for Hopper (David Harbour) and Joyce (Winona Ryder)? Are newcomers Eddie (Joseph Quinn) and Argyle (Eduardo Franco) safe? Why is the Upside Down frozen in time?!

Ahead of season four, the cast promised that the new episodes would be more frightening than anything we'd seen previously. While volume one has already delivered on that promise, we can't help but think there are some majorly terrifying moments still ahead.

It might be time to invest in a bigger blanket.