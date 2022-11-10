Watch Millie Bobby Brown Call Out Stranger Things co-star Finn Wolfhard for Being a "Lousy Kisser"

Watch : Millie Bobby Brown DISSES Finn Wolfhard's Kissing Skills

Millie Bobby Brown is down to kiss and tell.

The actress didn't hold back during her Vanity Fair lie detector test, including giving her honest thoughts about kissing her Stranger Things co-star Finn Wolfhard —which she revealed in 2016 was her first kiss ever.

"You exclaimed ‘kissing sucks' after your first kiss with Finn Wolfhard," the interviewer stated in the Nov. 10 video. "Is Finn just a lousy kisser?"

Telling it exactly like she sees it, Millie responded, "He is." And according to the technician working behind the lie-detector, Millie's answer was truthful.

"So he hasn't gotten better," the questioner added, to which the Enola Holmes star responded, "Not with me. No."