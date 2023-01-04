Everything We Know About Yellowjackets Season 2

The second season of Showtime's Yellowjackets arrives on March 24. While we anxiously anticipate more suspense, murder and cannibalistic behavior in the woods, find out what we know.

No TV show has earned the phrase "expect the unexpected" quite like Yellowjackets

The first season of the Showtime drama began to tell the wicked tale of the Wiskayok High Yellowjackets girls' soccer team, who were stranded in the barren wilderness for 19 months after their plane crashed on the way to nationals. 

What ensued was a harrowing story of friendship, survival, criminal activity and, well, cannibalistic cults!

The season shifted between a group of surviving Yellowjackets in present day—Shauna (Melanie Lynskey), Misty (Christina Ricci), Nat (Juliette Lewis) and Taissa (Tawny Cypress)—and their teen versions—played by Sophie NélisseSammi Hanratty, Sophie Thatcher and Jasmin Savoy Brown, respectively—directly after the crash.

While many questions still linger—What happened to the baby Shauna gave birth to in the woods? How did they get rescued? What's going on with Taissa eating all that dirt?—details about the highly-anticipated second season have started to emerge.

Not only is there much to unpack from season one's familiar faces, a bunch of newbies are joining the cast—including the older version of a fan favorite, who certainly has a story to tell. 

For everything we know about the second season of Yellowjackets, keep scrolling. 

Kailey Schwerman/SHOWTIME
Van Is Alive!

Six Feet Under alum Lauren Ambrose will play the adult version of Vanessa Palmer (a.k.a. Van) in season two. While the first season explored the present-day lives of her teammates Shauna, Taissa, Nat and Misty, the life of Van—and whether or not she was even alive—remained a mystery.

Ambrose was seen sporting facial scars in a series of photos released by Showtime Dec. 22, likely a brutal reminder of Van being attacked by a pack of wolves in season one.

We can't wait to find out what she's been up to since.

Kailey Schwerman/SHOWTIME
More Young Van, Too

Season two has plenty in store for young Van, too, as Liv Hewson—who played the younger version of Van in season one—has been upgraded to a series regular in the second season.

Dominik Magdziak/Getty Images
Get Ready For Adult Lottie

Simone Kessell, best known for playing Breha Organa on Disney+'s Obi-Wan Kenobi, will play the adult version of Lottie, who may or may not be a full-on cult leader.

Maybe she's gotten into pyramid schemes now?

Paul Sarkis/SHOWTIME
Plenty More Young Lottie Ahead

The mysterious workings of young Lottie will play a big role in season two, as well. Courtney Eaton, who played Lottie in season one, has been also been promoted to a series regular in season two.

The antler queen will ride again.

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for Tribeca Festival
Elijah Wood Is Misty's Worst Nightmare

In August, it was announced that Elijah Wood had joined the cast of season two as Walter, "a dedicated Citizen Detective," according to the network, "who will challenge Misty (Christina Ricci) in ways she won't see coming."

Be careful, we wouldn't suggest getting on her bad side.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Keeping Things in the Family

Melanie Lynskey will have a familiar face on set in season two: her own husband Jason Ritter!

In December, it was announced that Jason had joined the cast in an unspecified role

Kailey Schwerman/SHOWTIME
Things Are Going to Get "Insane"

We know the second season is sure to be bonkers—just ask Melanie herself.

"All I can say is that episode two is insane," she told E! News at the Emmys in September. "Episode one is great and I was like, ‘I like it, I like it, it's building on last season.' And then episode two just goes wild."

We're not sure if we're excited or absolutely terrified. Maybe both.

Kailey Schwerman/SHOWTIME
Questions Will Be Answered

With so many mysteries in need of resolution, Yellowjackets co-showrunner Ashley Lyle promised that viewers won't have to wait long for closure.

"It's important to answer the plot questions we raise, or dig at it and not let it exist as a theoretical mystery," she told The Hollywood Reporter in August. "Who is blackmailing the Yellowjackets, we intend to answer. What does it all mean and what's the point of human experience? Those are questions we won't be able to answer fully. But we don't want to leave people hanging on a plot level."

Kailey Schwerman/SHOWTIME
A Premiere Date—and a Season 3 Renewal

Brace yourself, because season two of Yellowjackets premieres March 24 on Showtime.

But that's not all—the show has already been renewed for a third season.

Gulp.

 

