Why Exactly Obi-Wan Kenobi Is a Big Deal

The Force may be strong but the anticipation for Obi-Wan Kenobi is stronger.

Hello there, and welcome to our deep dive into the six-episode miniseries, which takes place 10 years after the events of the 2005 movie Star Wars: Episode III - Revenge of the Sith, the third film in the prequel trilogy. Living in self-imposed exile on Tatooine, Obi-Wan witnesses the downfall and corruption of his best friend and Jedi apprentice, Anakin Skywalker, now known as the evil Sith lord and OG Star Wars villain, Darth Vader.

In Obi-Wan Kenobi, Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen reprise their roles of Obi-Wan and Vader, respectively, as they mark their official return to the Star Wars universe after 17 years.

Obi-Wan Kenobi also takes place nine years before the events of the first-ever film in the franchise and the beginning of the trilogy that started it all, Star Wars: Episode IV - A New Hope (1977), which introduced the world to both Obi-Wan and Darth Vader, as well as protagonist Luke Skywalker, who is a child in the new series, played by Grant Feely.