Modest Mouse Drummer Jeremiah Green Diagnosed With Stage 4 Cancer

Modest Mouse drummer Jeremiah Green is battling stage 4 cancer, the band shared on Instagram Dec. 28.

"Hi. Some of you may have already heard, but I figured it would be good to hear the news directly from our camp," lead singer Isaac Brook, who formed the band in 1992 with Green and former bassist Eric Judy, wrote. "Jeremiah was diagnosed with cancer a short while ago, and he's currently in treatment. It seems to be going smoothly and making a positive difference. Jeremiah, as am I, are believers in the power of positive energy, so if you would be so kind as to send 'good vibes'( to quote Jeremiah) in the direction of Jeremiah and his family, that'd be great."

It was a sentiment echoed by the 45-year-old's mom. "Please send healing vibes for my son, Jeremiah Green,," Carol Namatame shared on Facebook over the holidays without specifying the type of cancer he has. "He's [sic] is so strong and so brave and hanging in there!"