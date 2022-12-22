We Finally Have Proof Adult Van Is Alive In Season 2 of Yellowjackets

Watch : Melanie Lynskey Teases "Insane" Yellowjackets Season 2

Van is alive—and we've finally got the proof.

On Dec. 22, Showtime released the first images of Lauren Ambrose as adult Van from the upcoming second season of Yellowjackets.

In the trio of photos, Ambrose sports some noticeable scarring on her face—no doubt the remnants from being mauled by a pack of wolves in season one.

One image features a smiling Ambrose holding a couple of VHS cassettes, while another features her smiling directly into the camera while standing in back of a variety of toys and other keepsakes.

In one image, however, she is seen looking worried while sitting on a couch and gazing at something in the distance. Come on, it's Yellowjackets—things aren't going to stay happy-go-lucky forever!

Ambrose plays the older version of Yellowjackets team member Vanessa Palmer (a.k.a.) Van, whose younger version was played by Liv Hewson in season one.

In addition to Ambrose's casting, Hewson was also upgraded to a regular cast member for the highly-anticipated second season. Suffice to say, there's plenty more Van on the horizon.