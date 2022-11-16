Exclusive

Juliette Lewis Teases “More” Wilderness Madness In Yellowjackets Season 2

Ahead of the highly-anticipated premiere of Yellowjackets season two, Juliette Lewis, who plays the older version of Natalie, shared how new cast members will affect the team's dynamics.

By Spencer Lubitz, Charlotte Walsh Nov 16, 2022 4:08 PMTags
TVChristina RicciExclusivesJuliette LewisShowtimeCelebrities
Watch: Melanie Lynskey Teases "Insane" Yellowjackets Season 2

The Yellowjackets are expanding their roster. 

The Showtime series, named for the titular high school women's soccer team that becomes stranded in the wilderness, returns in 2023 for its highly-anticipated second season, but Juliette Lewis warns the beleaguered team isn't the same as when we left them.

"There's some more actors in the story," she exclusively told E! News at the Welcome to Chippendales red carpet premiere Nov. 15. "So it's always fun to see new actors playing with different people."

While Lewis could be alluding to the older versions of Van and Lottie—who will be played by Lauren Ambrose and Simone Kessell, respectively, in the present storyline—the Natural Born Killers alum added that she "can't say anything" about the upcoming chapter, especially because she's a "horrible person at keeping secrets."

So what can Lewis reveal about what, exactly, season two will feature?

"Oh God, more, more!" she exclaimed. "More of what went down in the wilderness, more of what went on back there."

The season one finale certainly left viewers on a cliffhanger. After foreshadowing the team eventually turning to cannibalism all season, Jackie (Ella Purnell) became the team's latest casualty after freezing outside in the wilderness, and an older version of Lottie (soon to be played by Kessell) was revealed to be terrorizing several of the surviving now-adult Yellowjackets, played by Lewis, Melanie LynskeyChristina Ricci and Tawny Cypress

Kailey Schwerman/SHOWTIME

But in season two, the series will apparently only up the ante. In July, Ricci, who plays the older version of team manager Misty, exclusively told E! News her predictions for the next chapter.

"I imagine it will get more complex," she said. "I would imagine it gets more insane. That last episode was crazy."

Yellowjackets season two is expected to premiere in 2023.

Get the drama behind the scenes. Sign up for TV Scoop!

