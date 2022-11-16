Juliette Lewis Teases “More” Wilderness Madness In Yellowjackets Season 2

Watch : Melanie Lynskey Teases "Insane" Yellowjackets Season 2

The Yellowjackets are expanding their roster.

The Showtime series, named for the titular high school women's soccer team that becomes stranded in the wilderness, returns in 2023 for its highly-anticipated second season, but Juliette Lewis warns the beleaguered team isn't the same as when we left them.

"There's some more actors in the story," she exclusively told E! News at the Welcome to Chippendales red carpet premiere Nov. 15. "So it's always fun to see new actors playing with different people."

While Lewis could be alluding to the older versions of Van and Lottie—who will be played by Lauren Ambrose and Simone Kessell, respectively, in the present storyline—the Natural Born Killers alum added that she "can't say anything" about the upcoming chapter, especially because she's a "horrible person at keeping secrets."

So what can Lewis reveal about what, exactly, season two will feature?

"Oh God, more, more!" she exclaimed. "More of what went down in the wilderness, more of what went on back there."