Meghann Fahy Shares BTS The White Lotus Snaps—Including Theo James Feeding Adam DiMarco

Watch : The White Lotus Season 3: EVERYTHING We Know

While there may be tension at the White Lotus Sicily, this cast got along swimmingly.

Though season two is (unfortunately) over, White Lotus star Meghann Fahy has revealed just how close the show's stars became while filming in Italy, recently sharing a number of behind-the-scenes snaps on her Instagram. In the sweet slideshow, Fahy poses with Leo Woodall and Haley Lu Richardson, the cast goes swimming off a rocky outcropping and Theo James feeds Adam DiMarco at a table.

"Sizzley Sicily," the actress captioned the Dec. 20 post.

Her castmates showered her with love in the comments section, with Woodall adding the bomb and shell emojis, Simona Tabasco adding the rewind button and Beatrice Grannò commenting a heart.

The season's Gen Z couple had something to say too. Below the snaps, Richardson wrote, "THATS MY FAVORITE PICTURE OF US," while DiMarco quipped, "looks like a great time."

Fans have been loving the BTS post online, with one viewer reposting the pictures of James, DiMarco and Woodall with the caption, "Meghann Fahy really said I'm gonna give the gays everything they want." Another commented on the James/DiMarco snap, writing, "Second pic has the potential to change the trajectory of my life."