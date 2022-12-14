Why The White Lotus’ Simona Tabasco Thinks Lucia is Still in Love with Albie

Warning: This article includes spoilers from the season two finale of The White Lotus.
Simona Tabasco is a romantic at heart.
After that wild The White Lotus season two finale—where her character Lucia swindled Albie (Adam DiMarco) out of 50,000 euros—the actress is revealing where she thinks the couple really stands.
"When I read the script, I thought she was in love with Albie because I think what happened was she was not exactly sure she would be bumping into someone as pure as him," Tabasco told Variety Dec. 13. "I would say that in the end she is a good girl and probably is pure at heart...she sees an opportunity, she sees an occasion and she goes for it. She makes the decision. So, I do think she is a little bit in love with him but in the end the dream prevails, the objective prevails, the goal is what matters."
And although Albie admitted that he was "scammed" while reuniting with Portia (Haley Lu Richardson) at the airport, Tabasco thinks the feelings may still be mutual.
"Maybe he was in love too," she theorized. "Because sometimes when you're on holiday vacation you just feel your emotions in a heightened way. So, maybe he was in love. When I read the script, I dreamt about Lucia and Albie at the end, maybe in Los Angeles or wherever in the world. But together."
But if Lucia and Albie were to reunite next season, it wouldn't be in Sicily again. According to creator Mike White, season three might follow a new set of vacationers to Asia.
"The first season kind of highlighted money, and then the second season is sex," he explained in a behind-the-scenes clip following the finale. "I think the third season would be maybe a satirical and funny look at death and Eastern religion and spirituality. It feels like it could be a rich tapestry to do another round at White Lotus."
In the meantime, seasons one and two of The White Lotus are now streaming on HBO Max.