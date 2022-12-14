Why The White Lotus’ Simona Tabasco Thinks Lucia is Still in Love with Albie

Watch : The White Lotus Season 3: EVERYTHING We Know

Warning: This article includes spoilers from the season two finale of The White Lotus.

Simona Tabasco is a romantic at heart.

After that wild The White Lotus season two finale—where her character Lucia swindled Albie (Adam DiMarco) out of 50,000 euros—the actress is revealing where she thinks the couple really stands.

"When I read the script, I thought she was in love with Albie because I think what happened was she was not exactly sure she would be bumping into someone as pure as him," Tabasco told Variety Dec. 13. "I would say that in the end she is a good girl and probably is pure at heart...she sees an opportunity, she sees an occasion and she goes for it. She makes the decision. So, I do think she is a little bit in love with him but in the end the dream prevails, the objective prevails, the goal is what matters."