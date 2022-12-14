So You Think You Can Dance Stars Pay Tribute to Stephen "tWitch" Boss

FOX via Getty Images

Mia Michaels: "I have no words and I'm confused and saddened by the loss of this incredible man. I had the great privilege to create multiple works on Twitch during my run with SYTYCD and getting to know him was a gift. Light, joy and love surrounded him always and it was contagious. Our connection was a special one. You will never be forgotten. RIP Twitch and we will see each other again some day."

Adam Shankman: "We have seen and been a part of so much together. If you swipe here's a pic from #hairspray costume tests, etc….you were always so special. From that family, to our so you think you can dance family, to our step up family, to your own family. Yea, that was your greatest role: husband and father. Also, now and forever, sweet friend. Heaven just got a little funkier. We will all miss you twitchy."

Witney Carson: "RIP my friend. Sending so much love and healing @allisonholker and kids. There are no words. We love you."

Lindsay Arnold: "My heart is hurting hearing this news. Absolutely devastating. My prayers and love go out to @allisonholker and the entire Boss family."

Eliana Girard: "There's so many words to describe the magnitude of @sir_twitch_alot it's breaking my heart to write this. Twitch is the most #genuine human who knows how to make any and everyone feel at home. You can feel happiness and good vibes just being around him! He's like a big hug of fresh warm air after being freezing. Working together on @danceonfox was incredibly special. The conversations we shared showed Stephen has deep wisdom and a truly good heart - which is hard to keep keep in this industry. I hate that I have to start writing about #Twitch in past tense because his spirit and joy he's given to millions across the world will never be forgotten. A truly #talented and #gifted man has left his mark on the world."

Alex Wong: "Stephen you were such a positive and kind person and your energy always lit up the room. I don't even know what to say. From the moment I met you, you were always so caring and I've cherished the times we've spent together. I won't forget our laughs on SYTYCD when we first met, 12 years ago, especially you walking me through every detail. Watching you grow throughout the years as an artist and a person has been a gift. I'm glad our paths continued to cross many times friend. You've always been someone I've looked up to. My heart aches for you Allison, and your family. Wish I could give you one more hug. Dance together one more time. I can't believe you're not here now. Love you friend."