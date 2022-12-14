Kim Kardashian Shows Some SKKN in White Bikini During Beach Vacation

Kim Kardashian had some fun in the sun as she modeled a white-hot two-piece at the beach. Check out the steamy photos.

Kim Kardashian will do what she wants.

On Dec. 13, the Kardashians star dropped a series of white-hot snapshots from her beach vacation, writing on Instagram, "Life tip- do you."

In the images, Kim rocks an ivory two-piece similar to some of her SKIMS pieces as she splashes around in the waves. One photo shows the 42-year-old lounging in the sand with her feet dipped in crystal blue waters, while she's pictured in another soaking up the sun as she tosses her long blonde tresses behind her shoulders.

Many of Kim's followers agreed with her "tip," with her go-to hairstylist Chris Appleton—who was the mastermind behind her lightened locks—writing in the comments section, "Yup."

La La Anthony and Malika Haqq both responded with "100" emojis, while Natalie Halcro commented, "Stunning."

Kim's post comes two days after she shared a seaside photo of herself and kids North, 9, Saint, 7, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3, who she shares with ex-husband Kanye West. Clad in a dark bikini, the SKIMS mogul stood in the water with her children in the snap.

photos
The Evolution of Kim Kardashian

She wrote in the caption, "Fulfilled."

Scroll on to see Kim's latest bikini look and more times she has rocked swimwear.

Instagram
R&R

Kim shared photos from the beach in December 2022, two weeks after her divorce from Kanye West was finalized.

Instagram
"Do You"

She captioned the shots, "Life tip- do you."

Instagram
White Party

She soaked up the sun in a white bikini during her beach day.

Instagram
Silver Selfie

Kim ushers in July 2022 with a sizzling silver bikini snapshot on Instagram.

Instagram/@kimkardashian
Pretty in Pink

"Still spamming vacay pics," Kim shared on Jan. 28.

Instagram/@kimkardashian
Tanned & Toned

Kim's oiled up body glistens as she tans in the tropical sun.

Instagram/@kimkardashian
Shady Lady

The mogul strikes a pose in her sexy two-piece and some seriously fierce shades.

MEGA
SKIMS Sirens

Kim looks sensational in a silver bikini while shooting for her SKIMS swimwear line with friends Natalie Halcro and Olivia Pierson.

MEGA
Babe in Blue

Kim shows off her sensational curves on a photo shoot for her SKIMS swimwear line on a tropical getaway.

MEGA
Moonlight Swim

Kim enjoys a night swim in the Caribbean.

Instagram
Party for One

"Beach Party," Kim captions this sandy snapshot from her January 2021 Bahamas getaway with beau Pete Davidson.

Instagram
Bahama Mama

Kim sizzles in a tiny black bikini while rolling around the beach.

Instagram
Beach Bum

Kim showed off her famed behind in a barely-there black thong bikini on Aug. 2. "Resting beach face," the SKIMS founder playfully captioned.

Instagram
Sandy Thoughts

Kim looked down while leaving the beach on Aug. 2. "For the love of god I will never wear a bathing suit next to you," pal and swimwear designer Sara Foster joked. "Maybe a wetsuit." 

Instagram
Throwback Beauty

Kim shared an adorable throwback pic of "Little K circa 2001" on July 27. 

Instagram
Fit Forest

Kim looked fantastic in a lush forest wearing a green bikini while rocking an 818 tequila branded baseball cap to support sister Kendall's alcohol brand. "Supportive Sister," Kim captioned on July 12. 

Instagram
"Kenny" Green

Forget the color Kelly green, Kim went full on "Kenny" with her hat, reading, "Kenny's tequila delivery" for Kendall's 818 company. Kim posed side by side with a bottle of the tequila and Travis Scott's Cacti hard seltzer.

Instagram
Sun's Out, Buns Out

Kim turned to show off her behind while rolling in the grass on July 12. 

Instagram
Up Close & Personal

She's always ready for her close up! Kim wowed with her tiny waist, gold body chain and large cross in an intimate, statuesque pose on July 12. 

Instagram
Sunshine Smiles

Kim has a large smile while looking up at the sun with a bottle of 818 tequila and a can of Cacti hard seltzer to her right on July 12.

Instagram
Purple Peace Out

Kim grinned as she threw up peace signs in a tiny weenie purple bikini on vacation in Palm Springs on July 9. "Good Morning Palm Springs," Kim captioned with sun and palm tree emojis.

Instagram
High Pony Power

Kim fixed her ponytail while showing off her statuesque figure in a barely-there purple bikini. "When did your mom get those statues on the lawn? Oh that's you!! Damnnnnnn," Kim's bestie Foodgod a.k.a. Jonathan Cheban commented.

Instagram
She Woke Up Like This

In the early hours of the morning on July 9, Kim posed in front of the sunrise in Palm Springs. 

Instagram
Spice It Up

Kim celebrates Taco Tuesday with a guacamole-hued bikini. "Is it Taco Tuesday yet?!?!" the mother of four captioned in June 2021. 

Instagram
Bathing Suit BFFs

"Extended holiday," Kim captioned on IG in April 2021 as she lounged poolside with LaLa Anthony.

Instagram
Itsy Bitsy Teenie Weenie Tie Dye Bikini

Kim posed alongside LaLa Anthony in identical barely-there bikinis in April 2021. LaLa opted for a green look where Kim looked stunning in yellow. 

Instagram
Tanning Twins

"SPF," Kim wrote on IG in April 2021 as she and Kylie twin in matching bikinis.

Instagram
Hot Girl Summer...in April

Kim emerges from "The Blue Lagoon" while on a Spring Break vacation in April 2021.

Instagram
Killer Curves

The mother of four looks insanely sexy while flaunting her fit body and killer curves in a tiny two-piece bikini.

Instagram
Mother-Daughter Time

Kim and daughter North West have fun together on their family trip.

photos
View More Photos From Kim Kardashian Bikini Pics

