Selena Gomez Scores First-Ever Golden Globe Nomination for Acting

Selena Gomez is among the nominees for the 2023 Golden Globe Awards. Scroll on to read about her and Only Murders in the Building’s other nominations.

Watch: Selena Gomez Joins Steve Martin & Martin Short in SNL Surprise

Look at her now.

Selena Gomez just picked up her first-ever Golden Globe nomination for acting, earning recognition in the Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series—Musical or Comedy category for her role as Mabel Mora in Only Murders in the Building. Mayan Lopez and Selenis Leyva announced the nominees for the 80th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, Calif. on Dec. 12.

Joining the singer in the category for 2023 Golden Globes are Abbott Elementary's Quinta Brunson, The Flight Attendant's Kaley Cuoco, Wednesday's Jenna Ortega and Hacks' Jean Smart.

But Gomez won't be the only Arconia resident heading to the January 2023 ceremony. Her co-stars Steve Martin and Martin Short are also up in the Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series–Musical or Comedy for their respective roles as Charles-Haden Savage and Oliver Putnam, and the Hulu hit is a contender for Best Television Series–Musical or Comedy.  

With four nominations, Only Murders in the Building is one of the most-nominated television series of the year, following closely behind Abbott Elementary (which tops the list with five nods) and tying with Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, Pam & Tommy and The White Lotus.

Craig Blankenhorn/Hulu

In addition to acting in Only Murders in the Building—along with Martin and ShortGomez is an executive producer. And she loves the series like a love song, baby.

"This show has changed my life in so many ways," she told Good Morning America at the season two premiere of Only Murders in the Building, which is now getting ready for season 3, in June. "Being able to take this role was one of the greatest opportunities, and then I'm surrounded by these guys who are certified legends and just it's a blast."

Jerrod Carmichael will host the 2023 Golden Globes, which will air live on NBC and Peacock starting at 8 p.m. EST on Jan. 10.

When you're ready, come & get a look at the rest of the nominees.

(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family).

