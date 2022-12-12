Breaking

The 2023 Golden Globe Nominations Are Here

The nominations for 2023 Golden Globes are here. Read on to see if your favorite stars in the worlds of TV and film have snagged nods across the ceremony's 27 categories.

By Kisha Forde Dec 12, 2022 1:39 PMTags
AwardsNBCGolden GlobesCelebrities
Watch: 2022 Golden Globe Nominations Snubs & Surprises!

Some of your favorite stars are on top of the globe for one special reason—and yes, it's golden.
 
The nominations for the 2023 Golden Globe Awards were announced and the list of honorees surely did not disappoint.
 
Ahead of last year's ceremony, NBC announced the award show would not be aired on TV amid criticism of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association's lack of diversity among members. Nonetheless, the event proved to be a night of firsts for many nominees. Pose star Michaela Jaé Rodriguez made history as the first transgender woman to snag a Golden Globe, winning in the category of Best Actress–Television Series (Drama) for her role in the FX series.

Meanwhile, West Side Story star Rachel Zegler also made history as the first Latina to win Best Actress–Motion Picture Comedy or Musical for her performance in the film, while simultaneously becoming the youngest winner in that category ever at just 20 years old.
 
Not to mention, Squid Game's O Yeong-su became the first South Korean actor to win a Golden Globe, earning an award for Best Supporting Actor–Series, Miniseries or Television Film.

photos
Craziest Moments in Golden Globes History

As for the ceremony that will take place next year, viewers can tune in for the Golden Globes on Tuesday, January 10, 2023, airing live coast-to-coast from 5-8 p.m. PT/8-11 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.

Without further ado, read on to see this year's nominees:

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Hollywood Foreign Press Association

Trending Stories

1

North West Dances Around Her House to Michael Jackson Song

2

Sister Wives' Janelle & Kody Brown Reveal They've Separated

3
Breaking

The 2023 Golden Globe Nominations Are Here

Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or a Motion Picture Made for Television

Taron Egerton, Black Bird
Colin Firth, The Staircase
Andrew Garfield, Under the Banner of Heaven
Evan Peters, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Sebastian Stan, Pam and Tommy

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

F. Murray Abraham, The White Lotus
Domhnall Gleeson, The Patient
Paul Walter Hauser, Black Bird
Richard Jenkins, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Seth Rogen, Pam and Tommy

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Donald Glover, Atlanta
Bill Hader, Barry 
Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building 
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

Temma Hankin/ABC via Getty Images

Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Abbott Elementary
The Bear
Hacks
Only Murders in the Building
Wednesday

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Musical - Comedy or Drama Television Series

John Lithgow, The Old Man
Jonathan Pryce, The Crown
John Turturro, Severance
Tyler James WilliamsAbbott Elementary
Henry WinklerBarry

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus
Claire Danes, Fleishman Is in Trouble
Daisy Edgar-Jones, Under the Banner of Heaven
Niecy Nash-Betts, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Aubrey Plaza, The White Lotus

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Musical-Comedy or Drama Television Series

Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown
Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
Julia Garner, Ozark
Janelle James, Abbott Elementary
Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary

Best Television Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Black Bird 
Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story 
Pam and Tommy 
The Dropout 
The White Lotus: Sicily 

Best Motion Picture – Animated  

Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio
Marcel the Shell With Shoes On
Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
Turning Red

Best Original Score – Motion Picture

Alexandre Desplat, Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio
Hildur Guðnadóttir, Women Talking 
Justin Hurwitz, Babylon
John Williams, The Fabelmans 
Carter Burwell, The Banshees of Inisherin

Best Screenplay – Motion Picture

Todd Field, Tár 
Tony Kushner & Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans
Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin
Sarah Polley, Women Talking

Best Television Series - Drama

Better Call Saul
The Crown
House of the Dragon
Ozark
Severance

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series - Drama

Emma D'ArcyHouse of the Dragon
Laura LinneyOzark
Imelda StauntonThe Crown
Hilary SwankAlaska Daily
Zendaya, Euphoria

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series - Drama

Jeff BridgesThe Old Man
Kevin CostnerYellowstone
Diego Luna, Andor
Bob OdenkirkBetter Call Saul
Adam ScottSeverance

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series - Musical or Comedy

Quinta BrunsonAbbott Elementary
Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant
Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building
Jenna Ortega, Wednesday
Jean Smart, Hacks

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series - Musical or Comedy

Donald GloverAtlanta
Bill HaderBarry
Steve MartinOnly Murders in the Building
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
Jeremy Allen WhiteThe Bear

Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television 

Jessica Chastain, George & Tammy
Julia Garner, Inventing Anna
Lily James, Pam & Tommy
Julia Roberts, Gaslit
Amanda Seyfried, The Dropout

Best Motion Picture – Drama

Avatar: The Way of Water
Elvis
Tar
Top Gun: Maverick
The Fabelmans

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture - Drama

Cate Blanchett, Tar
Olivia ColmanEmpire of Light
Viola Davis, The Woman King
Ana De Armas, Blonde
Michelle Williams, The Fabelmans

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama

Austin Butler, Elvis
Brendan Fraser, The Whale
Hugh JackmanThe Son
Bill Nighy, Living
Jeremy PopeThe Inspection

Best Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy

Babylon
The Banshees of Inisherin
Everything Everywhere All at Once
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
Triangle of Sadness

Best Motion Picture - Non-English Language

All Quiet on the Western Front
Argentina, 1985
Close
Decision to Leave
RRR

Best Director - Motion Picture

James CameronAvatar: The Way of Water
The DanielsEverything Everywhere All at Once
Baz LuhrmannElvis
Martin McDonaghThe Banshees of Inisherin
Steven SpielbergThe Fabelmans

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy

Diego Calva, Babylon
Daniel Craig, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
Adam Driver, White Noise
Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin
Ralph Fiennes, The Menu

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy

Lesley Manville, Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris
Margot Robbie, Babylon
Anya Taylor-Joy, The Menu
Emma Thompson, Good Luck to You, Leo Grande
Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture

Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin
Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin
Brad Pitt, Babylon
Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Eddie Redmayne, The Good Nurse

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture

Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin
Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Dolly de Leon, Triangle of Sadness
Carey Mulligan, She Said

Best Original Song - Motion Picture

"Carolina" by Taylor Swift, from Where the Crawdads Sing
"Ciao Papa" by Alexandre Desplat, Roeban Katz, Gullermo del Toro from Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio
"Hold My Hand" by Lady Gaga, BloodPop, Benjamin Rice from Top Gun: Maverick
"Lift Me Up" by Tems, Rihanna, Ryan Coogler, Ludwig Göransson from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
"Naatu Naatu" by M.M. Keeravani, Kala Bhairava, Rahul Sipligunj from RRR

Check back as this list is being updated in real time.

Trending Stories

1

North West Dances Around Her House to Michael Jackson Song

2

Sister Wives' Janelle & Kody Brown Reveal They've Separated

3
Breaking

The 2023 Golden Globe Nominations Are Here

4

Pack Your Bags and Check Out These The White Lotus Secrets

5

The White Lotus Season 2 Finale: The Characters' Fates Revealed

Latest News

Breaking

The 2023 Golden Globe Nominations Are Here

Sister Wives' Janelle & Kody Brown Reveal They've Separated

Maren Morris Defends Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Against "Hatred"

This $4 Foundation/ Setting Powder Has Over 76K 5-Star Amazon Reviews

The White Lotus Season 2 Finale: The Characters' Fates Revealed

Selena Gomez Responds to "Skinny" With Justin Bieber TikTok Claim

Pack Your Bags and Check Out These The White Lotus Secrets