Agatha: Coven of Chaos: Everything We Know So Far About the WandaVision Spinoff

Watch : Kathryn Hahn Shares "Fondness" for "WandaVision"

Something witchy this way comes.

After making her standout Marvel Cinematic Universe debut in the hit Disney+ series WandaVision, Kathryn Hahn will return as the wickedly fun Agatha Harkness to from the spinoff series Agatha: Coven of Chaos.

Originally introduced as Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision's (Paul Bettany) nosy neighbor Agnes on WandaVision, Agatha later revealed her true identity as a witch as old as the Salem Witch Trials. Sensing Wanda's strong abilities, Agatha arrived in the town of Westview, New Jersey, to steal her power in order to prevent her from becoming the powerful entity known as the Scarlet Witch.

Ultimately, Wanda defeated her foe, and trapped Agatha in Westview as her counterpart Agnes, leaving fans to wonder what exactly is in store for the sorceress' future in the MCU.

Fans will soon find out what Agatha's been up to since WandaVision, and based on what we know so far about the series, it is sure to be a wild ride full of magic, mischief, and, above all, chaos.