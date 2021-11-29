Watch Kathryn Hahn Spill the Hot Tea on Her WandaVision Spin–Off

Watch : "The Shrink Next Door" Star Kathryn Hahn Talks Mixing Comedy & Drama

This is one noisy neighbor we want to hear more from!

On Nov. 29, Kathryn Hahn sat with Drew Barrymore on her talk show to spill the hot tea fans are eager to sip about the newest WandaVision entry in the MCU brand.

Speaking on a highly–anticipated series spinoff revolving around her starring role as Agatha Harkness, Drew asked Kathryn—who will reprise her role as Agatha Harkness in the highly anticipated series—whether notorious Marvel villain Mephisto will be making an appearance.

"I keep hearing that. I have no idea!" she said with her hands up in the air. "Who knows. Probably anything is probably possible, but I have never heard anything definitive about that at all."

Back on Friday, Nov. 12, Disney+ confirmed that Agatha: House of Harkness is coming soon. The series will follow the delightfully wicked neighbor who battled it out for queen of the cul-de-sac with Elizabeth Olsen's Wanda Maximoff.