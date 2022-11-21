Checking in on Love Is Blind Couples After Sikiru "SK" Alagbada and Raven Ross' Split

It's over for Love Is Blind's Sikiru "SK" Alagbada and Raven Ross. Find out how their season three co-stars' relationships are faring amid their breakup.

And in a blink of an eye, another Love Is Blind couple has split.

Season three stars Sikiru "SK" Alagbada and Raven Ross called it quits just a little over a month after making their debut on the popular Netflix dating series. News of the breakup comes amid allegations that SK, a 34-year-old MBA student, was unfaithful to during the relationship.

In a joint statement shared on social media Nov. 20, the couple said, "We are saddened to announce that we have decided to go our separate ways. Due to on-going legal proceedings surrounding these allegations, we cannot provide additional details and ask that you please respect our privacy during this hard time."

Thanking fans for "following our love story and believing in us," SK and Raven, 29, added, "This journey has forever shaped our lives and we are so grateful for everyone who has been a part of it. Your love and support means everything."

As seen on Love Is Blind's third season, which premiered in October, the pair hit it off in the pods but things took a turn on their wedding day when SK turned down the Pilates instructor at the altar. They seemingly reconciled by the time of the reunion episode, which dropped on Netflix Nov. 9, and shared a kiss onstage.

"We have been through a lot together," Raven told E! News earlier this month. "And that's all I'm gonna say."

With one couple down, how are the rest of the season three cast faring in their relationships? Scroll on to find out.

Netflix
Alexa Alfia & Brennon Lemieux

Status: Married

During the season finale, viewers watched as Alexa and Brennon got married in front of their loved ones. In heartwarming vows, Alexa gushed, "You make me laugh, you make me think and, more than anything else, you make me happy."

Netflix
Colleen Reed & Matt Bolton

Status: Married

Like Alexa and Brennon, Colleen and Matt successfully exchanged vows in the season three finale. Despite the highs and lows they faced during their courtship, the pair felt confident in their relationship and happily said "I do."

On why she ultimately chose to go through with the wedding, Colleen told E! News, "As soon as I saw him cry and snort, I was like, 'That's my man.' So I knew that I was going to say yes as soon as I saw him."

And for those wondering, Colleen confirmed, "A year-and-a-half later, we're very, very happy."

Netflix
Raven Ross & Sikiru "SK" Alagbada

Status: Separated

After SK said "I don't" at their wedding, he and Raven seemingly parted ways. However, when the cameras stopped rolling, the former flames reunited.

"We have been through a lot together," Raven told E! in October, hinting at a reconciliation. "And that's all I'm going to say. So I'm excited for you guys to see."

But a month later, the couple announced that "we have decided to go our separate ways" amid allegations that SK had been unfaithful. In a joint statement shared on social media in November, SK and Raven said, "Due to on-going legal proceedings surrounding these allegations, we cannot provide additional details and ask that you please respect our privacy during this hard time. Thank you for following our love story and believing in us."

Netflix
Zanab Jaffrey & Cole Barnett

Status: Separated

We can't say we're surprised by this breakup. The two never seemed to be on the same page during their courtship, resulting in several skirmishes. Though Zanab and Cole made it to the wedding altar, Zanab declared, "You have disrespected me. You have insulted me. You have critiqued me. And for what it is worth, you have single-handedly shattered my self-confidence."

Ahead of their wedding ceremony, Cole reflected on their tumultuous relationship. "We were going through all these bumps, but we were working through things and finding smoother waters," he told E! News. "And so I was hoping that we would at least be able to continue after the wedding if we didn't get married on that day."

Netflix
Nancy Rodriguez & Bartise Bowden

Status: Separated

Nancy and Bartise had one of Love Is Blind's more explosive weddings, but not because of the couple. While Nancy was ready to get married in the finale episode, Bartise revealed he was not so confident in their relationship. The update did not sit well with Nancy's family, who unapologetically sounded off on Bartise.

Despite the drama, Bartise and Nancy have maintained an on-again, off-again friendship. "We've gone from being friends to being acquaintances," he told E!, "to being completely no communication back to friends."

Today, however, they're still in communication. "I would call us acquaintances," he added. "But, we went through so much together, and that's a unique, shared experience that we're always going to have. So I do always want her to be a part of my life, and I hope that she feels the same way."

