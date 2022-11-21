Checking in on Love Is Blind Couples After Sikiru "SK" Alagbada and Raven Ross' Split

Watch : Love Is Blind's Raven and SK SPLIT Amid Cheating Rumors

And in a blink of an eye, another Love Is Blind couple has split.

Season three stars Sikiru "SK" Alagbada and Raven Ross called it quits just a little over a month after making their debut on the popular Netflix dating series. News of the breakup comes amid allegations that SK, a 34-year-old MBA student, was unfaithful to during the relationship.

In a joint statement shared on social media Nov. 20, the couple said, "We are saddened to announce that we have decided to go our separate ways. Due to on-going legal proceedings surrounding these allegations, we cannot provide additional details and ask that you please respect our privacy during this hard time."

Thanking fans for "following our love story and believing in us," SK and Raven, 29, added, "This journey has forever shaped our lives and we are so grateful for everyone who has been a part of it. Your love and support means everything."