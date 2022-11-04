The Love Is Blind Reunion Trailer Teases a Couple Still Together and a Shocking Revelation

(Warning: This article contains spoilers for Love Is Blind season three.)
Love Is Blind is in for a dramatic finish.
On Nov. 4, Netflix released the trailer for the final episodes of season three, and clearly it's not happily ever after for several couples.
In an epic montage of reunion moments, various cast members express their shock and frustration about the way the season played out. Zanab Jaffrey reveals she has "something to tell" another costar, while Alexa Alfia shouts "What the f--k?" to a series of shocked gasps.
And it seems like one couple who said no at the altar is now saying yes: During the reunion, host Nick Lachey asks one duo, "You guys are still together, right?"
Plus, fans will get to see the conclusions to all your favorite couples' stories as the rest of the weddings air too. One relationship's fate was already revealed in the penultimate episode, with Sikiru "SK" Alagbada saying "I don't" to Raven Ross.
SK exclusively explained the decision to E! News on Nov. 2, saying that while their relationship was in "good shape" leading up to the wedding, they had differences that they couldn't solve, like family issues and the prospect of a long-distance relationship.
"At the end of the day, when I came to the altar on that day, there were still outstanding things that we had," he said. "We just saw differently, both of us."
On the other hand, Raven revealed she would have said "I do" if given the chance.
"I think our relationship really started from a hard place and we were able to grow every single day and just build each other up," she exclusively told E! News. "So by the time that we got to our wedding, especially for me, I was just so confident that we could have an amazing life together and really just be each other's best friends."
Love Is Blind season three's finale and reunion premiere Nov. 9 on Netflix.