See the Moment Sophia Grace Told Cousin Rosie McClelland About Her Pregnancy

Watch : Sophia Grace Reveals Her Parent's "Surprising" Reaction to Pregnancy

They're still the best of friends.

Just a few weeks after Sophia Grace Brownlee announced her pregnancy, Rosie McClelland shared a video of the moment she learned her cousin was expecting.

"When my cousin Sophia told me she was pregnant!" she captioned the Nov. 16 Instagram post. "The best news ever. love you @therealsophiagrace."

In the sweet clip, Sophia Grace shows her a picture on her phone before displaying her stomach, resulting in a shocked Rosie covering her mouth and repeating, "You're joking," to which Sophia says, "I knew she would cry." The video then cuts to the pair on a couch with Rosie rubbing Sophia's stomach as she applies lip gloss.

Sophia Grace announced on Oct. 22 that she had a little one on the way in an eight-minute YouTube video. And just a day after her cousin shared the news, Rosie exclusively told E! News what it was like when Sophia Grace told her—and showed off the sonogram—during a visit to their grandmother's house.