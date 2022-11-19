Basically Everyone Has a Rewatch Podcast Now So We Made a Comprehensive List

Watch : Lauren Conrad & Kristin Cavallari Discuss Laguna Beach FEUD

This episode is brought to you by nostalgia.

Bethenny Frankel is ready to rewind to her time on The Real Housewives of New York with her new podcast, ReWives. Three years after her departure, the Skinnygirl founder is set to revisit iconic episodes from the franchise to offer her signature no-holds-barred takes on the drama. And having scarcely looked back since she put down her apple, she's found herself defending her new project from critics.

"For those of you who don't understand why I did it, because I get that I walked away, I didn't want to be a part of it, it wasn't what I thought i should be doing at my life, and I wasn't proud of it," Frankel said on her Instagram Story on Nov. 13. "This is my perspective, my story, my show, my experience versus a situation where we didn't control the editing and we didn't control the process."

Her plan to launch a podcast dedicated to sharing stories and spilling secrets about the show that launched her career isn't exactly original, with rewatch podcasts becoming the latest trend in Hollywood.