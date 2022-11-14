Exclusive

Daniel Durant Reveals How Dancing With the Stars Might Change His Career Path

In an exclusive interview with E! News, Dancing With the Stars competitor Daniel Durant revealed that he's not planning on giving up dance any time soon. Find out his new career aspirations.

By Daniel Trainor Nov 14, 2022 10:07 PMTags
TVDancing With The StarsTyra BanksExclusivesDisneyDerek HoughSelma BlairCelebritiesJessie James DeckerCarrie Ann Inaba
Watch: CODA Cast - Oscars 2022 E! Glambot

Daniel Durant's dancing shoes are coming with him.

The CODA star will compete in the Dancing With the Stars semi-finals Nov. 14, but however things shake out, his newfound love of dance is here to stay.

"Dancing with the Stars has changed my life," Durant exclusively told E! News. "I found something new about myself. I become happy when I dance. I'm happier now than I've ever been before. Dancing is like therapy to me. You express yourself and you move your body and you forget about the day. Now that I can dance and I know some rules and some ballroom stuff, it's always going to be in me."

The 32-year-old Durant said he's "going to continue dancing and taking lessons," but it's more than just a hobby—Durant has hopes to incorporate his new skillset into his future creative endeavors.

"If a TV show or a movie or Broadway comes calling, and they want me to dance and act," he said, "I would love to do that. That'd be great."

photos
Dancing With the Stars Season 31 Scorecard

Throughout the competition, Durant, who is only the third deaf performer in DWTS history, has received support from his CODA co-stars Marlee Matlin and Troy Kotsurthey even sat ballroom-side in week two—which he said has made all the difference in the world.

"I'm so thankful to them for working hard and breaking down doors for me so my generation can be successful," he said. "There's big, huge respect for them. After I got on Dancing with the Stars, they both texted me congratulations. Every week they blow me up. They're so supportive. I'm thankful to have them in my life."

ABC/Eric McCandless

Dancing With the Stars streams live Mondays at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on Disney+.

Trending Stories

1

John Aniston's Days of Our Lives Family Honors Him After Death

2
Exclusive

The Truth About Gisele Bündchen's Relationship With Joaquim Valente

3

How Angel and Nick Carter Are Honoring Brother Aaron's Memory

4

Kate Middleton Honors Late Queen Elizabeth With Her Jewelry

5

Jay Leno Gives Health Update After Being Burned in Gasoline Fire

Latest News

Rihanna Shares Her Favorite Thing About Her Baby Boy

The 12 Best Lip Care Products to Get Hydrated Lips All Winter Long

Christina Applegate Tears Up During First Appearance Post MS Diagnosis

Roberta Flack Shares She Has ALS, Making It “Impossible” to Sing

Exclusive

The Truth About Gisele Bündchen's Relationship With Joaquim Valente

Zoe Kazan and Paul Dano Quietly Welcome Baby No. 2

Exclusive

Chloe Bailey’s Greatest Lesson on Dating Is an Anthem for All Girls