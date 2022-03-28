CODA Makes History With Its Best Picture Win at the 2022 Oscars

Watch : Coda Cast on Importance of Deaf Representation at Oscars 2022

Alexa, play Joni Mitchell's "Both Sides, Now."

On Sunday, March 27, the heartwarming drama musical CODA, which featured star Emilia Jones giving a moving rendition of Mitchell's epic anthem, won Best Picture at the 2022 Oscars. The Apple TV+ film starring Eugenio Derbez, Troy Kotsur, Ferdia Walsh-Peelo, Daniel Durant and Marlee Matlin, was a favorite among critics for the top prize as the cast previously won the Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture award at the 2022 SAG Awards.

Though the popular film wasn't necessarily a shoo-in, having been nominated against other critically-acclaimed favorites: Belfast, Don't Look Up, Drive My Car, Dune, King Richard, Licorice Pizza, Nightmare Alley, The Power of the Dog and West Side Story.

Still, the Academy couldn't get enough of the coming-of-age tale, which tells the story of 17-year-old Ruby (Jones), the only hearing member of her deaf family with dreams of attending Berklee College of Music. (For those who may not know, CODA stands for child of deaf adult(s), but can also be referred to as a concluding section of music.)