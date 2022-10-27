Why Marlee Matlin Almost “Leapt Over the Table” Watching Daniel Durant in Dancing With the Stars

Marlee Matlin is a proud movie mom.
The CODA actress is reflecting on attending Week 2 of Dancing With the Stars to support costar Daniel Durant—an experience, she says, that made her feel almost maternal.
"Troy Kotsur and were just bursting with pride to see him on the dance stage," she told E! News exclusively at the New York Women in Communications 52nd Annual Matrix Awards Oct. 26. "I almost leapt over the table and hugged him. I was like, 'Oh, I'm so happy for Daniel. Our baby is dancing on stage!'"
Matlin—who became the first deaf person to appear on Dancing With the Stars in season six—added that "deaf or not," it takes courage to appear on the show.
"It takes a lot of balls—I hope you can say that—to get up on the stage," she explained, "And put on your dancing shoes and dance outfit and do a dance in front of millions of people."
Matlin ultimately came in seventh during her season of the competition. In the years since, the Oscar winner has shown her support for other deaf contestants on the show—in 2016, she attended model Nyle DiMarco's finale taping, sporting a t-shirt in support. DiMarco would go on to win the series' 22nd season, making history as the show's first deaf winner.
Durant, alongside partner Britt Stewart, has remained consistently solid throughout the season. With guest judge Michael Bublé's added points, his highest score came during Week 7 with 43 points.
Watch Durant's performance for yourself Dancing With the Stars airs at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m PT live on Disney+.