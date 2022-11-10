Exclusive

Jessie James Decker Reflects on "Really Hard" DWTS Experience After Elimination

In an exclusive interview with E! News at the 2022 CMA Awards, Jessie James Decker discussed her Dancing With the Stars experience—and why her ballroom days are over.

By Daniel Trainor Nov 10, 2022 11:05 PMTags
Watch: Jessie James Decker Says She Wouldn't Do DWTS Again

Jessie James Decker has hung up her dancing shoes for good.

The country music star, who competed on season 31 of Dancing With the Stars alongside pro partner Alan Bersten, was eliminated on the Oct. 24 episode, outlasting competitors like Joseph Baena and Teresa Giudice.

While she didn't take home the Mirrorball Trophy this time around, don't expect to see Jessie back competing anytime soon.

"I don't think I would do it again," Jessie exclusively told E! News at the 2022 CMA Awards Nov. 9. "But I'll watch it now all the time! The kids are completely hooked now. But no, that was a one-time thing for me."

Jessie described the experience as "really hard" and revealed her overall success in the competition made it easier to step away.

"I feel like I would have missed it if I didn't make it as long as I did," she said. "I made it seven out of the 10 weeks. For me, that was a long experience."

Dancing With the Stars Season 31 Scorecard

Jessie expressed excitement to return to the ballroom for the Dancing With the Stars season finale on Nov. 21, but after that, she and her family are celebrating the holidays by getting away from it all.

"We'll be going straight to vacation right from there and celebrate Thanksgiving on vacation somewhere at a hotel," she said. "We've never done that before."

Jessie and husband Eric Decker share daughter Vivianne, 8, and sons Eric, 7, and Forrest, 4.  

"It's been a really long year for me," Jessie said about the upcoming family getaway. "We need some beach time."

We'd say it's well earned.

Dancing With the Stars airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT live on Disney+.

