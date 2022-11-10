HBO Max Teases a More "Joyful" And Just Like That... Season 2

We'll raise a cosmo to this And Just Like That... update.
While season one of the Sex and the City sequel series featured Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker) becoming a widow, Miranda (Cynthia Nixon) leaving her longtime husband Steve (David Eigenberg) and Charlotte (Kristin Davis) acting unbelievably embarrassing on more than one occasion, season two promises to be a more uplifting experience.
Or, at least, that's what Sarah Aubrey, HBO Max's head of originals, teased amid production for season two. "What you're seeing this season is all of these characters embracing life," Aubrey shared in a Nov. 10 Variety interview. "It's a very joyful season and I think, in some ways, it feels like iconic Sex and the City episodes."
As Aubrey detailed, Carrie will gain the most this season, after losing her husband and having a falling out with her BFF Samantha (played by Kim Cattrall in the OG SATC show and movies).
"Her character has always been up for the next adventure or the next love, the next friendship in the city," Aubrey explained, "and you really feel that this season. We're so excited."
Filming for season two is currently underway, with photos from set proving that Carrie's fashion sense is still as strong as ever. On Nov. 2, the actress was spotted on set rocking an eclectic outfit, which featured a mix of patterns, striking blue heels and a gray fedora. The next day, SJP was photographed wearing Carrie's iconic Vivienne Westwood wedding dress from the first Sex and the City movie.
Though we doubt that Carrie is wearing the dress for a wedding in season two, we are hopeful for her love life in the next installment. John Corbett, who played Carrie's ex-fiancé Aidan Shaw on two seasons of SATC, is reportedly returning to the role for the sequel series. According to Deadline, Corbett "is set for a substantial, multi-episode arc."
On why the popular SATC boyfriend didn't return for season one, creator Michael Patrick King defended the decision by saying it would've been too much for Carrie. "We wanted to get her through [Big's death] and into the light," he told Deadline in February. "We wanted to get her out. [Aidan's return] is a big storyline that everybody at home wrote that we had never intended."
Season one of And Just Like That... is available to stream on HBO Max.