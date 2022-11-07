The Final Seasons of Carnival Row & A Million Little Things Officially Have Premiere Dates

Watch : Streaming Guide Fall 2022: What to Watch on Netflix, HBO Max & More

All good things must come to an end.

Fans of Prime Video's Carnival Row and ABC's A Million Little Things know that to be true, as both dramas have announced that they will be wrapping up their respective runs in 2023. The A Million Little Things cast—including David Giuntoli, Romany Malco, Allison Miller, Christina Moses, Grace Park and James Roday Rodriguez—shared their TV update in a video from set.

Surrounded by her castmates on a couch, Moses, who plays Regina Howard, shared, "We have a little news we wanted you, our fans, to hear from us." Taking over, Malco, who plays Moses' on-screen husband Rome, continued, "Season five will be the final season of A Million Little Things."

This news comes after August reports suggested that the drama was gearing up to end its run on ABC. The network has since confirmed that the fifth and final season will premiere Feb. 8.

As for Carnival Row, Prime Video revealed the news in the season two teaser for the Orlando Bloom and Cara Delevingne-led fantasy series. "This season, everything will fall into place," the streamer's description teased. "Return to Carnival Row for the epic, final chapter, premiering February 17."