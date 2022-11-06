Melanie Martin Breaks Silence on Death of Aaron Carter, Father of Their Son Prince

Melanie Martin is still processing the death of Aaron Carter.
The model, who shares 11-month-old son Prince with the late musician, shared her thoughts on the tragedy just hours after the news broke of Aaron's passing.
"We are still in the process of accepting this unfortunate reality," Melanie said in a statement Nov. 5 via the AP. "Your thoughts and prayers are greatly appreciated."
She also posted a two-second video on TikTok in which she's seen crying hysterically behind the wheel of a car. While she didn't caption the video, fans were quick to offer their condolences. One wrote, "He will always be with you through your son," while another commented, "Stay strong Melanie. He's with the angels now."
Earlier that day, Aaron's rep confirmed to E! News that the 34-year-old "was found unresponsive in his home in Palmdale, Calif." In a press release to E! News, the LA Sheriff's Department said deputies responded to a 9-1-1 call at approximately 11 a.m. from a house sitter who stated she found a male unresponsive in the bathtub. Shortly after the deputies arrived, fire department personnel arrived and pronounced the male deceased at the scene.
A Lancaster Sheriff's Office spokesperson confirmed to E! News that officers arrived at Aaron's home but offered no further details. The cause of Aaron's death has not been revealed.
Aaron and Melanie first went public with their relationship in January 2020. The pair announced they were expecting a child together in April 2020, but revealed two months later during YouTube livestream that Melanie had "suffered a miscarriage due to stress conditions."
Almost a year after getting engaged in June 2020, Aaron revealed that Melanie was pregnant again by sharing photos of a sonogram on Instagram.
However, the couple broke up one week after welcoming Prince in November 2021, only to reconcile one week later. After breaking up once again in February, Melanie and Aaron continued a tumultuous on-off-relationship, often documented on Aaron's social media, up until the star's passing.
In an interview days before his death, Aaron opened up about their turbulent relationship, calling the last year "hellacious."
"We had some turmoil," he shared on the Nov. 2 episode of No Jumper podcast. "She had pretty bad postpartum depression after the kid. It got rough. We did things, we said things that weren't true, just like of retaliating after each other in the media. We both learned a valuable lesson, at least I did. I learned that that's not what you do. You don't do that."
He added, "We can't get rid of each other. We love the f--k out of each other."