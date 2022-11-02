Exclusive

Cesar Millan Shares His "Formula for Success" for Dog Owners

In an exclusive interview with E! News, Cesar Millan broke down why dog owners shouldn't feel "guilty" when it comes to disciplining their pets. Read on for what he calls the "formula for success."

Having a ruff time keeping your dog in check? Here's a tip from Cesar Millan.

The Dog Whisperer alum exclusively told E! News that one of the biggest problems dog parents often face is "feeling guilty" about disciplining their pups—but they shouldn't be because "discipline is not punishment."

"There is a formula for success. In the dog world, that is: exercise, discipline, affection," shared Millan, who is founding partner of the dog safety solution company Halo. "Most people do affection, affection, affection instead of exercise, discipline, affection. Most people don't understand the true understanding of the discipline."

For Millan, discipline means providing a calm space for your dog and following through with training. According to the dog expert, many pet parents discipline their dogs "out of frustration," so their "timing is off" and the animal cannot understand exactly what their human wants.

Instead, he recommends creating a peaceful learning environment and then teaching the dog it's supposed and not supposed to do. "Peaceful in the dog world means respect. That's one thing that dog people often don't put together right in our domain," he explained. "Dogs never disconnect themselves unless they live with a human who's not connected."

Millan added, "Consistency is what creates the imprint."

 

That's why Millan helped develop the Halo Collar, a device that acts as a GPS tracker and dog activity monitor, which allows pet parents to create wireless fences for boundary training. He hopes that the tool will help change how dog owners interact with their furry friends.

"The products that I helped create has to have the instinctual connection that a dog would associate with," he said. "This is going to help people connect to trust, respect and love. That's all you need. Any relationship will grow if trust, respect and love is there."

