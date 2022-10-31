Kelly Ripa, Jenna Bush Hager, Jennifer Hudson and More TV Hosts Reveal Their Must-See Halloween Costumes

Each year TV hosts exceed expectations with their spooky Halloween costumes. See what the Today show crew, Kelly Ripa and more wore this time around.

It's no trick, these Halloween outfits are such a treat!

Every year, TV hosts pull out all the stops to celebrate spooky season with elaborate costumes. And the 2022 looks were just as spectacular as you'd expect. 

The Today show crew continued their annual group costume tradition, this time opting for Las Vegas theme. It's a far cry from last year's "Football Fright in America" theme, which saw Hoda Kotb in a blonde wig and sequin dress, channeling Carrie Underwood, who sings the is the singer of the NBC Sunday Football theme song "Waiting All Day For Sunday Night." Savannah Guthrie and Jenna Bush Hager both coordinated their outfits and dressed up as Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders.

Other hosts who showed up for the holidays were Live's Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest, who traded in last year's astronaut looks for some House of the Dragon characters.

And although Jennifer Hudson and Sherri Shepherd's talk shows are new, they proved to be pros at the costume game as they turned heads for all the right reasons. 

photos
Stars Celebrate Halloween 2022

But that's only a few of the celebs we love who went all out this year, keep scrolling for some of our favorite Halloween looks.

Chris Millard/Warner Bros.
Jennifer Hudson

The Jennifer Hudson Show host goes as Sister Mary Clarence while guest Terry Crews channels Mr. T. 

SHERRI/Debmar-Mercury
Sherri Shephard

Sherri's Halloween Gala was inspired by the series Bridgerton with a twist—Sherri and guests Luann de Lesseps and Cynthia Bailey were all vampires.

Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Jenna Bush Hager

Celine Dion has arrived at Studio 1A on Today

Instagram
Hoda Kotb

The Today host soared with her epic costume.

Nathan Congleton / TODAY
The Today Show Crew

The entire Today show team was all smiles as they celebrated by wearing attire as part of their Las Vegas theme.

Chris Millard/Warner Bros.
Jennifer Hudson

The talk-show host takes us to church during her first Halloween show dressed as Sister Mary Clarence from Sister Act.

Instagram
Craig Melvin

Float like a butterfly, sting like a bee. Craig Melvin proved he was the best in the ring this year when he dressed up as Muhammad Ali.

Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Willie Geist

We have some "Burning Love" for Elvis Presley on Today

Instagram
Hoda Kotb, Savannah Guthrie

The TV hosts were seen completing both a trick and a treat as Cirque du Soleil performers.

abc
Kelly Ripa, Ryan Seacrest

The duo dressed up as House of the Dragon's Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen and Daemon Targaryen for the 2022 Live With Kelly and Ryan Halloween special.

