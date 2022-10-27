Yellowstone Prequel Series 1923 Finally Has a Release Date

Watch : Helen Mirren Talks Receiving SAG Lifetime Achievement Award

Tighten those bootstraps—there's even more Yellowstone on the horizon.

1923, the prequel series starring Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren, will debut Dec. 18 exclusively on Paramount+, E! News has learned.

The series will follow Ford and Mirren as Jacob and Cora Dutton, respectively, during the titular year "when pandemics, historic drought, the end of Prohibition and the Great Depression," the streamer notes, "all plague the mountain west and the Duttons who call it home."

1923—which Deadline reported will be split into two, eight-episode seasons—also stars Brandon Sklenar, Darren Mann, Michelle Randolph, James Badge Dale, Marley Shelton, Brian Geraghty, Aminah Nieves, Julia Schlaepfer and Jerome Flynn.

The series is a prequel to Paramount Network's Yellowstone starring Kevin Costner as John Dutton, the sixth-generation patriarch of the Dutton family and owner of the Dutton Ranch. The highly-anticipated fifth season of Yellowstone, in which John becomes mayor of governor of Montana, drops Nov. 13 on the network.

While the Dutton family tree is a little complicated, it's important to know that Jacob Dutton, played by Ford, is the brother of James Dutton, played by Tim McGraw in 1883, a separate Yellowstone prequel series that premiered in December 2021 on Paramount+. In the fourth season of Yellowstone, it was revealed that James was shot and killed after the events of 1883, so don't expect him to show up in 1923.