Yellowstone Spin-Off 1923 Casts a New Generation of Duttons: Get a Closer Look

Watch : Kevin Costner Talks Bigger Picture of "Yellowstone" at 2022 SAG Awards

1923 has found its Dutton family.

The Paramount+ series, which is a spin-off of the popular Paramount Network series Yellowstone, has officially unveiled the faces of the Dutton family from an earlier generation. We already know the prequel's star-studded cast list includes the previously announced Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren, who will play Jacob Dutton and Cara Dutton, respectively. But now we can also expect James Badge Dale to play John Dutton Sr., the oldest nephew of Jacob Dutton, Marley Shelton as his wife, Darren Mann as Jack Dutton, the son of John Dutton Sr., and Michelle Randolph as Elizabeth Strafford, a woman set to marry into the family.

Big Sky's Brian Geraghty has also joined the cast as Zane, who's described by the streamer as a "fiercely loyal ranch foreman."

And it's not just Duttons new to 1923, as newcomer Aminah Nieves is set to play Teonna Rainwater, "a young woman at a government residential boarding school," according to Paramount+. Julia Schlaepfer will also appear in the new series as Alexandra, a British woman who meets one of the Duttons abroad.

The new installment marks the latest chapter of the streamer's Yellowstone universe. Per the streamer, 1923 is an "origin story", which will follow the hit prequel spin-off 1883, which starred Tim McGraw, Faith Hill and Isabel May.