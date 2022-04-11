Sam Elliott Apologizes for His Comments About The Power of the Dog

Watch : "The Power of the Dog" Director CLAPS BACK at Sam Elliott's Criticism

Sam Elliott is putting his tail between his legs.

The 77-year-old actor has apologized for the controversial comments he made about the film The Power of the Dog on Marc Maron's WTF podcast last month.

"I told the WTF podcaster that I thought Jane Campion was a brilliant director, and I want to apologize to the cast of The Power of the Dog, brilliant actors all," he said on April 10 during Deadline's Contenders TV event. "And in particular Benedict Cumberbatch. I can only say that I'm sorry and I am. I am."

In his a mea culpa, Elliot admitted he wasn't "very articulate" in sharing his thoughts on the Western and feels "terrible" about how his comments were received, particularly with the gay community.

"I said some things that hurt people and I feel terrible about that," he said. "The gay community has been incredible to me my entire career. And I mean my entire career, from before I got started in this town. Friends on every level and every job description up until today."