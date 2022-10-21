Proof Behati Prinsloo's Pregnancy Style Is Sweet Like Sugar

As Behati Prinsloo prepares to welcome her third child with husband Adam Levine, take a look back at the Victoria's Secret model's baby bumpin' looks throughout her pregnancy.

Watch: Behati Prinsloo GIVES THE FINGER After Adam Levine Scandal

Behati Prinsloo and Adam Levine are becoming a family of five.

The Victoria's Secret model and the Maroon 5 singer are expecting their third child together, meaning that their daughters Dusty Rose, 6, and Gio Grace, 4, will soon have a little sibling. And ever since news broke of her pregnancy back in September, Behati hasn't been shy about showing off her growing baby bump.

Even when Instagram model Sumner Stroh recently came out with allegations that she had a year-long affair with Adam, something that the musician denied, Behati chose to continue documenting her journey to baby no. 3 on social media instead of responding to the chatter. In fact, she's been snapping plenty of fashionable selfies of her maternity looks.

A source close to the couple, who have been married since 2014, previously told E! News that Behati "does believe" Adam and that the two "have been together this entire time" amid the scandal.

Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo's Cutest Pics

Scroll on to see Behati's pregnancy journey.

Bathroom Selfie

Behati Prinsloo snapped this mirror selfie on Oct. 18.

All Smiles

The model flashed a smile as she models black maxi-dress by BUMPSUIT on Oct. 15.

Baby Belly

Behati showed off her growing bump in a tie-dyed crop top.

Reflections

She completed her festival-ready maternity look with drawstring pants.

Bikini Bumpin'

The Calirosa co-founder soaked up in the sun in a blue two-piece in August 2022.

Beach Babe

Behati hits the beach in Maui in July 2022.

