Behati Prinsloo is opening up about her first meeting with Adam Levine.

The 30-year-old supermodel, who shares two kids with Levine, gets candid about their relationship and starting a family in her cover story for NET-A-PORTER's weekly digital magazine, PorterEdit. In the interview, Prinsloo talks about her "awkward" first encounter with Levine and reveals how they first got to know each other.

"I met my husband through a mutual friend," she tells the outlet. "Adam was looking for a girl for a music video that could do some action stuff, and our friend was like, 'You should meet Behati because she's a total tomboy and down for anything,' so he emailed me asking if I could do it. I ended up not doing it, but we kept emailing each other. It was such a natural correspondence that we kind of fell in love over email."