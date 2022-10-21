Rachel Zegler Gives Behind-The-Scenes Look at Hunger Games Prequel

We volunteer as tribute to go behind-the-scenes with Rachel Zegler.
Rachel gave followers a look into a day on set filming The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes—a prequel to the Hunger Games trilogy—in an Oct. 20 TikTok. The actress pointed out costars Thomas Blyth and Peter Dinklage in costume, then panned over to Flora Thiemann who was seen sitting in a makeup chair smiling at the camera.
Rachel also joked that her "least favorite person on set" is boyfriend Josh Rivera, who she met while filming West Side Story.
The 21-year-old posted the playful clip to Twitter the same day, writing, "i visited set to watch viola [Davis] be awesome and somehow became the official tour guide -- keep an eye out for some fun content captured by the one and only reece feldman from now until release."
The much anticipated prequel comes six years after the final movie, The Hunger Games: Mockingjay-Part 2, starring Jennifer Lawrence, Josh Hutcherson and Liam Hemsworth, hit theaters in 2015.
The plot of the new film is based on the novel of the same name, and focuses on President Snow at 18-years-old as he mentors Lucy Gray in the 10th annual Hunger Games.
"When Lucy commands all of Panem's attention by defiantly singing during the reaping ceremony, Snow thinks he might be able to turn the odds in their favor," the synopsis reads. "Uniting their instincts for showmanship and newfound political savvy, Snow and Lucy Gray's race against time to survive will ultimately reveal who is a songbird, and who is a snake."
The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes—which hits theaters November 2023—also stars Hunter Schafer, Ashley Liao and Michael Greco.
The odds of counting down the days until the movie is out? Totally in our favor.