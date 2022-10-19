Get to Know Billy Ray Cyrus’ Rumored Fiancée Firerose

What is Firerose's real name?

Firerose is often credited as Johanna Rosie Hodges on several tracks, such as "New Day" and "Fragile Handling." She has also gone by Rose Hodges and "Miss Rosie" on songs like "Until I Had You" and "Be With You" respectively.

Firerose is credited as a songwriter by the name of Johanna Rosie Hodges on many of the songs she registered with performance rights organizations Broadcast Music, Inc. (BMI) and American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers (ASCAP). She has also gone by Rose Hodges and "Miss Rosie."

Where did Firerose grow up?

At age 19, Firerose moved from Sydney to Los Angeles. There, she began performing at The Viper Room and The Rainbow Room and also traveled to play at SXSW, according to the Tennessee Star.

When did Firerose start making music?

Firerose told the newspaper she grew up in a musical family, taught herself to play the piano and started writing songs as soon as she could speak. "I would get home from school and write a song about my day," she said, "and thought that it was a normal thing to do."

She cites the Beatles, Elvis Presley and country star Shania Twain among the acts that inspired her, adding that she remembers listening to the latter and thinking, "This is the meaning of life."

How did Billy Ray Cyrus and Firerose meet?

"We actually met 10 years ago on the set of Hannah Montana," Firerose said on Live With Kelly and Ryan in 2021, referring to the '00s Disney Channel show starring Billy Ray and Miley.

Since then, he's "been a phenomenal supporter of my music," she added. "He's just really believed in me and continued to tell me to pursue my dreams no matter what and not give up. The music industry is not easy, but he's been just a really, really incredible support."