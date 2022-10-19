Dancing With the Stars: Gabby Windey and Wayne Brady Earn Perfect Scores on Prom Night

It was Prom Night on the Oct. 18 episode of Dancing With the Stars, which featured the first two perfect scores of the season. Find out who did well—and who went home.

There's nothing like a little nostalgia to lighten the mood. 

After Selma Blair's emotional exit on the Oct. 17 episode of Dancing With the Stars, the Oct. 18 episode took things back to prom night with plenty of big hair, puffy sleeves and no shortage of impressive routines.

In fact, it was a night to remember for The Bachelorette's Gabby Windey and her partner Val Chmerkovskiy, who earned the first perfect score of the season with their tango to "Good Girls Go Bad" by Cobra Starship and Leighton Meester

Not to be outdone, Wayne Brady and his partner Witney Carson also earned a perfect 40 for their samba to Rob Base and DJ E-Z Rock's "It Takes Two."

It was also a noteworthy evening for Jessie James Decker and her partner Alan Bersten, who won the Dance Marathon at the end of the episode, which in all likelihood saved them from elimination. 

Unfortunately, the same could not be said for Heidi D'Amelio and her partner Artem Chigvintsev and Joseph Baena and his partner Daniella Karagach, who found themselves in the bottom two after tonight's scores, last night's scores, the scores from the Dance Marathon and the fan vote were combined.

While judge Carrie Ann Inaba voted to save Joseph, judges Derek Hough, Bruno Tonioli and Len Goodman all voted to save Heidi, which meant the end of the road for Arnold Schwarzenegger's son and Daniella. 

"This was an incredible, incredible experience," Joseph said after his elimination. "I'm a little emotional because I've loved this so much. I've loved learning how to dance and I don't think I'm going to stop."

Dancing With the Stars returns for Michael Bublé night on Oct. 24 at 8 p.m. on Disney+.

For a full recap of the latest Dancing With the Stars scorecard, keep scrolling.

Gabby Windey and Val Chmerkovskiy

Week 1: 28 points
Week 2: 32 points
Week 3: 33 points
Week 4: 36 points
Week 5: 36 points
Week 6: 40 points

Wayne Brady and Witney Carson

Week 1: 29 points
Week 2: 32 points
Week 3: 33 points
Week 4: 36 points
Week 5: 37 points
Week 6: 40 points

Charli D’Amelio and Mark Ballas

Week 1: 32 points
Week 2: 32 points
Week 3: 33 points
Week 4: 36 points
Week 5: 39 points
Week 6: 38 points

Shangela and Gleb Savchenko

Week 1: 28 points
Week 2: 28 points
Week 3: 30 points
Week 4: 32 points
Week 5: 32 points
Week 6: 35 points

Jordin Sparks and Brandon Armstrong

Week 1: 26 points
Week 2: 27 points
Week 3: 29 points
Week 4: 34 points
Week 5: 33 points
Week 6: 35 points

Heidi D’Amelio and Artem Chigvintsev

Week 1: 24 points
Week 2: 28 points
Week 3: 32 points
Week 4: 34 points
Week 5: 36 points
Week 6: 33 points

Daniel Durant and Britt Stewart

Week 1: 27 points
Week 2: 29 points
Week 3: 31 points
Week 4: 29 points
Week 5: 34 points
Week 6: 32 points

Jessie James Decker and Alan Bersten

Week 1: 20 points
Week 2: 25 points
Week 3: 26 points
Week 4: 31 points
Week 5: 29 points
Week 6: 32 points

Trevor Donovan and Emma Slater

Week 1: 21 points
Week 2: 30 points
Week 3: 27 points
Week 4: 28 points
Week 5: 32 points
Week 6: 32 points

Vinny Guadagnino and Koko Iwasaki

Week 1: 17 points
Week 2: 27 points
Week 3: 23 points
Week 4: 29 points
Week 5: 32 points
Week 6: 28 points

Joseph Baena and Daniella Karagach

Week 1: 23 points
Week 2: 24 points
Week 3: 29 points
Week 4: 28 points
Week 5: 34 points
Week 6: 32 points (Eliminated)

Selma Blair and Sasha Farber

Week 1: 28 points
Week 2: 28 points
Week 3: 28 points
Week 4: 32 points
Week 5: 40 points (announced forced exit from competition)

Sam Champion and Cheryl Burke

Week 1: 20 points
Week 2: 26 points
Week 3: 25 points
Week 4: 25 points (Eliminated)

Cheryl Ladd and Louis van Amstel

Week 1: 21 points
Week 2: 21 points
Week 3: 24 points (Eliminated)

Teresa Giudice and Pasha Pashkov

Week 1: 20 points
Week 2: 23 points (Eliminated)

Jason Lewis and Peta Murgatroyd

Week 1: 18 points (Eliminated)

