Dancing With the Stars: Gabby Windey and Wayne Brady Earn Perfect Scores on Prom Night

Watch : Selma Blair's SHOCKING Exit From DWTS Competition

There's nothing like a little nostalgia to lighten the mood.

After Selma Blair's emotional exit on the Oct. 17 episode of Dancing With the Stars, the Oct. 18 episode took things back to prom night with plenty of big hair, puffy sleeves and no shortage of impressive routines.

In fact, it was a night to remember for The Bachelorette's Gabby Windey and her partner Val Chmerkovskiy, who earned the first perfect score of the season with their tango to "Good Girls Go Bad" by Cobra Starship and Leighton Meester.

Not to be outdone, Wayne Brady and his partner Witney Carson also earned a perfect 40 for their samba to Rob Base and DJ E-Z Rock's "It Takes Two."

It was also a noteworthy evening for Jessie James Decker and her partner Alan Bersten, who won the Dance Marathon at the end of the episode, which in all likelihood saved them from elimination.