Billy Ray Cyrus Seemingly Confirms Engagement to Firerose

From riding down the old town road to heading to the altar? Seems that way...
Billy Ray Cyrus and Firerose appeared to confirm engagement rumors Oct. 18 by posting a series of photos together, giving fans a closer look at her diamond ring on that finger.
The musicians didn't comment on the speculation directly but instead simply captioned their joint Instagrams, "Happy Autumn." That didn't stop followers from sending along congratulatory messages, though.
"Whaaaatttt??!!!" one commenter wrote. "Congratssssss." Added another, "Beautiful ring! Congratulations!"
Fans first noticed Firerose was wearing the ring in a Sept. 13 Instagram post that showed her sitting in front of Music Row in Nashville. The Australia-born singer wrote, "Taking in the moment…"
The eyebrow raising post came about five months after Tish Cyrus filed for divorce from Billy Ray following nearly three decades of marriage. In her April filing, Tish cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for their split and noted they haven't lived together since February 2020.
"It is after 30 years, five amazing children and a lifetime of memories, we have decided to go our separate ways—not with sadness, but with love in our hearts," Tish and Billy Ray—who share kids Miley Cyrus, 29; Noah Cyrus, 22; Brandi Cyrus, 35; Trace Cyrus, 33; and Braison Cyrus, 28—said in a statement to People at the time. "We have grown up together, raised a family we can be so proud of, and it is now time to create our own paths."
They later added, "We have not come to this decision lightly or quickly but with so much going on in the world, we wanted to provide some clarity and closure, so we can remain focused on what is important."
As for Billy Ray and Firerose, they released their song "New Day" in 2021. They then started appearing on each other's social media pages more frequently the following year, like in August when Firerose celebrated Billy Ray's 61st birthday.
"The world is a better place with you in it," she wrote on Instagram at the time. "Happy Birthday Billy."
E! News has reached out to Billy Ray's and Firerose's teams but has not received any comment.