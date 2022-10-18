Emily Ratajkowski Spotted Kissing DJ Orazio Rispo After Sebastian Bear-McClard Breakup

Watch : Is Emily Ratajkowski Single? She Says...

Emily Ratajkowski is getting back out there after her recent breakup.

The model—who filed for divorce from ex Sebastian Bear-McClard on Sept. 8 after four years of marriage—was photographed sharing a kiss with DJ Orazio Rispo while out and about in New York City on Oct. 14. In snaps from the pair's date night, Emily and her date were seen walking around the city together before they hopped on his motorcycle together, according to an eyewitness.

For their outing, the My Body author opted for the perfect fall vibe outfit by wearing an off-the-shoulder black sweater, black boot-cut jeans and a pair of red boots.

Orazio, on the other hand, layered a yellow shirt with an olive green collared corduroy jacket, gray slacks and sneakers.

Prior to the night out, Emily—who shares son Sylvester, 19 months, with her estranged husband—has been linked to Brad Pitt, with a source telling E! News last month that she and the 58-year-old actor have been casually hanging out.