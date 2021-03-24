Emily Ratajkowski Breastfeeds Her "Beautiful Boy" Sylvester in New Photo

Watch : Emily Ratajkowski Gives Birth to First Baby

Emily Ratajkowski is a proud mom.

The Gone Girl actress took to Instagram on March 24 to share a photo of herself breastfeeding her newborn son Sylvester. "Beautiful boy," the 29 year old captioned the pic.

Stars sent love to Emily, with mom to be Halsey commenting a doe-eyed emoji. Model Ashley Graham gushed over the little one, writing "hi sweetie pie!"

This is the We Are Your Friends' star's first child with husband Sebastian Bear-McClard. She announced Sylvester's birth in a March 11 Instagram post.

"Sylvester Apollo Bear has joined us earth side," she captioned the picture. "Sly arrived 3/8/21 on the most surreal, beautiful, and love-filled morning of my life."

She announced her pregnancy news in an essay for Vogue last October. In the essay, she pondered about how gender stereotypes would affect her little one as he grew up.

"I don't like that we force gender-based preconceptions onto people, let alone babies. I want to be a parent who allows my child to show themself to me," she wrote. "And yet I realize that while I may hope my child can determine their own place in the world, they will, no matter what, be faced with the undeniable constraints and constructions of gender before they can speak or, hell, even be born."