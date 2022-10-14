Vicki Gunvalson Confirms RHOC Return With Season 17 Cameos

The O.G. of the O.C. is officially back.
Vicki Gunvalson will be returning to The Real Housewives of Orange County, the Bravo star exclusively confirmed to E! News on Oct. 14 at BravoCon 2022. Rumors of Vicki's possible return began last month after photos of her dining with RHOC's Tamra Judge and Shannon Beador spread like wild fire on Housewives social media fan pages.
Addressing the pics, Vicki told E!'s Erin Lim Rhodes, "Just the Tres Amigas, we're having lunch. We definitely filmed a little scene. I'm going to be doing a little cameo—one or two times—that's it this season. It was good."
"I love it because a lot of people on the crew I had for all those years are no longer there," she said of being back. "But there was some same people, so it was good to see them—a camera man and producer."
Vicki—an original cast member—left the series in 2020 after season 14. Also rejoining the cast as an official Housewife for RHOC's new season is Tamra, who left the series after season 14.
Season 17 will also feature returning stars Heather Dubrow, Emily Simpson and Gina Kirschenheiter, along with Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum Taylor Armstrong who will appear as a friend.
Meanwhile, Vicki dished on whooping it up at BravoCon for another year of fun. "I just like to have a good time," she said. "I might pull an all-nighter."
Vicki also joked about being Andy Cohen's favorite Bravolebrity. "He and I go way back obviously," she gushed, adding, "I don't think he can say that anymore because there's so many of us."
As Vicki noted, she still gets stopped in the airport by fans of the hit series. "A lot of people do," she told E! News, "they say I love you and thanks for making us happy all these years or sad or crying."
