Why Real Housewives of Orange County Fans Think Vicki Gunvalson Is Returning for Season 17

It looks like the O.G. of the O.C. might already be back on TV.
The Real Housewives of Orange County fans are buzzing over new photos swirling around social media that show RHOC alum Vicki Gunvalson at a seaside lunch with fellow Bravolebrities Tamra Judge and Shannon Beador.
The pics in question show the three former co-stars reunited and having what appears to be an animated conversation on a restaurant balcony, though it's not clear if they are actually filming for the show as no video cameras or crew members can be seen in the images.
Bravo hasn't confirmed if Vicki will appear on season 17 of RHOC, but viewers are already speculating about a possible return.
Vicki—an original cast member—left the series in 2020 after season 14. She recently appeared on season two of Peacock's spinoff Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip with Tamra and fellow ex-Housewives Jill Zarin, Eva Marcille, Brandi Glanville and Taylor Armstrong for a week of shenanigans at Dorinda Medley's Berkshires estate, Bluestone Manor.
While RHUGT was airing, Tamra announced during a July 20 episode of Watch What Happens Live that she's returning to RHOC as a Housewife for the 17th season after she left after season 14.
Just days later, Andy Cohen revealed that Taylor Armstrong—who starred on the first three seasons of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills—was joining RHOC as a "friend" now that she lives in Orange County.
Following all the casting news, Vicki opened up to E! News about her BFF Tamra returning without her.
"Yes, I have FOMO," she told Daily Pop on August 18. "I'm like any other woman that would be feeling that way."
"The weird thing I did was cry," the 60-year-old revealed. "I was like, 'I didn't get the call,' and I thought, 'What does she have that I don't have?'"
Here's hoping the return rumors are true.