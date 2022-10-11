Inside Emma Roberts' New Romance With Actor Cody John

Watch : Emma Roberts & Garrett Hedlund Split 1 Year After Welcoming Baby

Emma Roberts has found a holidate ahead of the holidays.

The American Horror Story alum is dating Cody John after meeting the actor through friends in the industry, a source close to Emma exclusively tells E! News.

Though the romance began two months ago, the insider notes that the couple is "taking it slow" with Rhodes, Emma's 21-month-old son with ex Garrett Hedlund, in mind.

"Emma is cautious about bringing her son around new people," the source explains, "but knows the day will come soon."

For now, Emma and Cody—whose credits include Hulu's Wu-Tang: An American Saga and The CW's In the Dark—are enjoying each other's company. "Emma loves Cody's personality," the insider shares. "He's really funny and they have been having a good time together."

And it seems the two aren't shy about PDA either! After all, they were photographed sharing a steamy kiss in Cody's Aug. 25 Instagram post.