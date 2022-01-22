Emma Roberts and Garrett Hedlund Break Up One Year After Welcoming Baby

Watch : Emma Roberts Gives Birth to a Baby Boy!

Emma Roberts and Garrett Hedlund have officially parted ways, E! News has confirmed.

An insider exclusively tells E! News, "They are still co-parenting and involved in each other's lives because of their son." Multiple outlets have also reported their split.

Their breakup comes about a year after they welcomed their first child together, a baby boy named Rhodes, in December 2020.

Roberts, 30, and Hedlund, 37, have been exceptionally private about their relationship since they first sparked dating rumors back in March 2019, just one month after Roberts broke off her second engagement to her American Horror Story co-star Evan Peters, whom she began dating in 2012.

At the time, a separate insider shared that Hedlund and Roberts had "gone on a few casual dates" and were "exploring a relationship," but that the two actors definitely weren't "anything serious yet."