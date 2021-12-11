Emma Roberts Gives a Glimpse of Mom Life in Rare Photo with Son Rhodes

Watch : Emma Roberts Reacts to Becoming a Viral Meme: "Thank You Gays"

For Emma Roberts, motherhood has been anything but an American Horror Story.

The 30-year-old actress gave fans a peek inside her home life on Friday, Dec. 10, when she shared an adorable photo of herself having a sweet moment with her 11-month-old son, Rhodes, who she shares with Garrett Hedlund.

The picture, taken by stylist Brit Smith, showed Emma lovingly smiling at her baby boy and revealed he's grown out his blond hair. The Scream Queens alum looked chic in a white billowy blouse and light blue jeans as she reclined on a large linen sofa with Rhodes in her arms.

She wrote on her Instagram alongside an emoji of a red heart, "the best."

Judging by the comments section, Emma's followers couldn't get enough of the mother-son snapshot either. "ANGEL BOY!!!!" Brit raved, while Jessica Stam wrote, "Cuties!!" Ashley Benson, Lily Kershaw and Gracie McGraw—the daughter of Tim McGraw and Faith Hill—also commented with heart-eye emojis.