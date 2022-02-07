How Emma Roberts Is "Moving On" After Garrett Hedlund Breakup

Emma Roberts is in a "good place" following a relaxing vacation after her breakup from Garrett Hedlund, the father of her baby boy.
E! News had confirmed in late January, that the two had officially parted ways almost three years after they began dating, and were co-parenting their son Rhodes, who was born in December 2020. Following the breakup, Roberts vacationed in Costa Rica with her friends and shared pics of her trip on Instagram, calling it a "beautiful reset possible in my new favorite place."
"She took a girls' trip to Costa Rica and had a great time," a source close to Roberts told E! News. "She is moving on from her split with Garrett and is in a good place."
The insider added, "She is relieved in some ways, but also sad that it came to this. It became abundantly clear with the baby that their priorities are different. She's focused on being a great mom and living a healthy lifestyle."
Neither Roberts nor Hedlund have commented on their breakup. In a Tatler March 2022 cover interview, the Scream Queens actress offered a general comment about her well-being, saying, "I'm at a place where I can say, 'I may not have got everything right but I like who I am more than I ever have. My life has changed more in the past two years than it did in the 28 years beforehand and I love where I'm standing now at the age of 30."
Roberts has rarely spoken about her love life. In 2019, after she began dating Garrett, Roberts told Cosmopolitan, "I never want to talk about relationships I'm in or that are ending or have ended."
During their relationship, Roberts largely avoided posting pics of the actor, although she did include him in her pregnancy announcement in August 2019. Since giving birth to Rhodes, the actress has shared a few photos of their son, most recently last December for his first birthday, while keeping his face hidden.
"Happy Birthday Rodeo! Frosting in my hair and @thebeatbuds stuck in my head. Loved every second of it [read heart emoji] I love you Rhodes," she wrote, adding, "I can't believe you're #1."