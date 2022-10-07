Christine Chiu Defends "Queen" Kathy Hilton Amid "Petty" RHOBH Drama With Lisa Rinna

Bling Empire's Christine Chiu may not have a Beverly Hills diamond (yet), but she does have thoughts on the Bravo cast's latest feud.
Fans of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills know that Kathy Hilton and Lisa Rinna have been at each other for the latter part of season 12. Lisa not only accused her co-star of having a "meltdown" on the group's Aspen trip, but also claimed Kathy insulted certain cast members during the outburst, including her sister, Kyle Richards.
But Lisa's recounts of what went down are not how Kathy remembers them, and it looks like things between the two will soon come to a head on the show's three-part season 12 reunion, which begins Oct. 12.
As a fellow reality TV star and close friend of Kathy's, Christine gave her two cents on the situation at her Bling Empire season three screening at The Pendry in West Hollywood on Oct. 5. She exclusively told E! News, "I think that there is a lot of pettiness, competition, jealousy."
Comparing the drama to that on Game of Thrones, the Netflix star continued, "You can see that there's this wolf pack and bandwagon behavior where, someone smells blood, just a smidge bit of vulnerability and takes advantage of that and everyone jumps on the bandwagon and just follows along."
And although she thinks the drama is "such a shame," Christine warned that Kathy's not one to be messed with. "She is the queen," she stated. "I think it was a silly move, and on top of that, Kathy and Kyle are siblings. Don't try to jump into family dynamics. I just think that was a wrong move and a petty move."
Christine did not specify Lisa by name but admitted that it has been difficult for her to watch the conflict between her and Kathy this season on RHOBH.
"It obviously makes me really uncomfortable to see a good friend of mine and someone who I really respect be treated or edited in a certain way," she told E! News. "So, I tried to watch this season in bits. Otherwise, I would get really upset and start yelling at the TV."
Fans will have to tune in to the upcoming RHOBH reunion to see whether Kathy and Lisa will be able to move past their differences.
Catch up on past episodes of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills streaming now on Peacock. All three seasons of Bling Empire are now available on Netflix.
